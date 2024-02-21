Erling Haaland, the Manchester City sensation, adds another feather to his cap, setting a remarkable record in the Premier League

Erling Haaland, the Manchester City sensation, adds another feather to his cap, setting a remarkable record in the Premier League with his winning goal against Brentford, reported by GOAL.In a hard-fought match where Brentford showed resilience, Haaland's clinical finish in the 71st minute secured a crucial victory for City, reigniting their quest for a third consecutive Premier League title.

Haaland's goal marked a historic achievement, as he joined Harry Kane as the only players to score against every team they've faced in the Premier League. What makes this feat even more extraordinary is that Haaland accomplished it in just his second season in England, showcasing his prolific goal-scoring abilities since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The decisive moment came when Kristoffer Ajer's unfortunate slip created a golden opportunity for Haaland. The 23-year-old calmly slotted the ball past the onrushing Mark Flekken, registering his 22nd goal of the season.

Despite City's dominant first-half performance with 17 shots, only five of them on target, they demonstrated greater clinical efficiency in the second half, converting six out of eight attempts on target.

This victory propels Manchester City into the second spot in the Premier League, surpassing Arsenal and narrowing the gap to just one point behind the league leaders, Liverpool. Looking ahead, City aims to extend their winning streak in a face-off against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, while Brentford seeks redemption against West Ham United at the London Stadium. Erling Haaland's impact on Manchester City's success continues to reshape the Premier League landscape.