In a goal-scoring spectacle, Manchester City star Erling Haaland showcased his skills with an extraordinary five-goal performance in a dominant 6-2 victory vs Luton Town, reported by GOAL. The Norwegian striker, who previously achieved a similar feat against RB Leipzig last season, emphasized the crucial role played by teammate Kevin De Bruyne in the stunning win.
Haaland, expressing his admiration for De Bruyne's contribution, stated, “Kevin De Bruyne is massive. He is doing what he is best at. It's a pleasure playing with him.” De Bruyne orchestrated four of Haaland's goals, highlighting the telepathic connection between the two players. The striker emphasized their understanding, noting, “We know what we both want from each other. It clicks well. He is a smart player, and I like to play with him.”
Last season, the duo's chemistry was evident, prompting a light-hearted comment from Kevin De Bruyne before the Champions League final, where he jokingly said, “I prefer my wife.” However, this season saw limited collaboration due to De Bruyne's five-month absence with a torn hamstring and Haaland's two-month sideline stint with a foot problem.
Erling Haaland, now back to full fitness, issued a warning to Manchester City's rivals across competitions, including the title race, FA Cup, and Champions League. “I am getting back to my best. Finally, I am feeling good. It's an amazing feeling. It's coming, we're coming. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack.”
The victory secured Manchester City's spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with focus now shifting back to the intense Premier League title race. A highly anticipated clash awaits as they host local rivals Manchester United on Sunday, intensifying the battle for supremacy in English football.