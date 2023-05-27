Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has joined the elite company of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale as the only players to have won both the Premier League Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards simultaneously, reported by ESPN on twitter. Haaland, who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer, has had a sensational debut season in the Premier League, setting new records along the way.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has been a goal-scoring machine, finding the back of the net 36 times in just 35 league matches. This incredible feat has shattered the previous record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season. With one more game remaining, Haaland will be eager to extend his record even further. However, his primary focus now lies on Manchester City’s pursuit of bigger prizes in the upcoming weeks.

Haaland’s impact on Manchester City’s success cannot be overstated. While it took some time for the team to gel with their new star striker, once everything clicked into place, Pep Guardiola’s side became virtually unstoppable. They are now on the verge of achieving a historic treble, a testament to Haaland’s contribution.

This latest accolade adds to Haaland’s growing collection of awards this season. He was previously crowned The Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, further cementing his status as one of the game’s brightest talents. However, Haaland is not content with just these honors. He still has his sights set on the PFA Player of the Year and the prestigious Ballon d’Or, both of which are still within reach.

As Haaland continues to dazzle on the pitch, Manchester City fans eagerly await his next display of brilliance. The young superstar’s exceptional talent and hunger for success make him one of the most exciting players to watch, and his achievements this season have firmly established him among football’s elite.