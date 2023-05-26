Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland, who was recently named the FWA Footballer of the Year, has admitted that his Arsenal rival and international teammate, Martin Odegaard, could have been a deserving recipient of the prestigious award, reported by mirror. Haaland’s remarkable debut campaign in England saw him score an impressive 52 goals, with 36 of those coming in the Premier League.

After being honored with the award, Haaland was asked to identify another player who he believed could have won the accolade apart from himself. The Norwegian forward singled out his compatriot Odegaard, highlighting the Arsenal star’s excellent season. Haaland also mentioned several of his Manchester City teammates who have been outstanding throughout the campaign, particularly praising midfielder Rodri for his consistent performances.

In an interview with William Hill, Haaland stated, “If I had to pick another player to have won Player of the Year, I would say my Norwegian friend, [Martin] Odegaard has had a really good season. There are also other teammates that could have easily won it because there’s a lot of players in the Manchester City team that have been outstanding this season.”

Odegaard has indeed made a significant impact since joining Arsenal, helping the club mount an unexpected title challenge. The former Real Madrid playmaker has contributed 15 goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season, showcasing his talent and influence.

Haaland and Odegaard have been friends for a while, with Odegaard revealing that the two have had conversations about Haaland potentially joining him at Real Madrid when Odegaard was still with the Spanish giants.

Their mutual respect and admiration for each other’s performances demonstrate the camaraderie among Norwegian players and their support for one another’s success. Haaland’s acknowledgment of Odegaard’s achievements adds further recognition to the Arsenal star’s impressive season.