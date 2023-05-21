Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland couldn’t hold back his delight after winning the Premier League title. Thankfully, his latest reaction is more safe work and doesn’t have any F-bomb.

The Sky Blues beat Chelsea on Sunday, 1-0, to seal the title for the 2022-23 season. It hasn’t been an easy campaign for Manchester City–especially amid all the off-field issues they faced–so the victory was extra sweet for Haaland and co.

If that was not clear with their celebrations on the field after the win, Haaland’s tweets in the wake of the major milestone should leave no doubt how special it is for him and the team.

“Always give your best. Always believe. It pays off. C’MON CITY” Haaland wrote on Twitter along with an edited collage of him and the Premier League trophy.

The celebration didn’t stop there for Erling Haaland. In a follow-up tweet, he uploaded an image of him with the trophy and captioned it, “Me and my baby.”

Me and my baby 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CAXcMvAkmN — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 21, 2023

Haaland has every right to celebrate and be ecstatic, though. He deserves it after powering Manchester City to the championship.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has top-scored City and the league with 36 goals, which is the most scored by a player in a club that won the English top-flight since Ted Drake for Arsenal in 1934-35, per OptaJoe. The fact that no other player has done it in the past 88 years speaks volumes of how difficult it is to do.

Haaland, however, made it look easy. And true enough, he’s the biggest reason why City are champions again.