Manchester City has been hit with disappointing news regarding Kevin de Bruyne‘s fitness, as the midfielder has been ruled out of the Belgium squad for their upcoming friendlies against Ireland and England, reported by GOAL. De Bruyne's absence from the national team comes as a surprise, especially considering his recent return from a long-term injury.
Tedesco, the Belgium coach, shed light on the situation, explaining that De Bruyne is struggling with a groin problem, which has surfaced after his recovery from a hamstring injury. Concerns over the risk of aggravating the injury led to the decision to omit him from the squad. Tedesco emphasized the importance of prioritizing the player's well-being and ensuring that he fully recovers before considering his involvement in future matches.
This development poses challenges for Manchester City, especially with crucial fixtures on the horizon. Guardiola's side is set to face Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals, followed by a showdown against title-rivals Arsenal in the Premier League. De Bruyne's absence will be felt, as he has been instrumental for City throughout the season.
While the severity of De Bruyne's injury remains uncertain, there is a possibility that he may miss the upcoming match against Newcastle United. Guardiola will be keen to manage his midfielder's fitness carefully to avoid any setbacks, particularly with important league fixtures on the horizon.
Despite the setback, City will be hopeful that Kevin de Bruyne's absence is only temporary, and that he will return to action soon to bolster their title charge in the Premier League. The international break will provide him with an opportunity to recuperate fully before resuming domestic duties.