Manchester City star Jack Grealish is continuing his post-season celebrations, this time in Las Vegas, where he was spotted hanging out with superstar DJ Tiesto, reported by goal.com. Grealish has been making the most of his time off following an incredibly successful season, which saw him win the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles with Manchester City.

After the final match in Istanbul on June 10, where City secured their Champions League victory, Grealish has been in a festive mood. He played a central role in the celebrations in Turkey and then continued the party in Ibiza. The festivities culminated in a triumphant open-top bus parade through the streets of Manchester.

Despite the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign and his international duties with the England squad for Euro 2024 qualification, Grealish shows no signs of slowing down. He is currently enjoying the hospitality of Resorts World in Las Vegas, indulging in the city's famous nightlife.

While Grealish is savoring his time off, Manchester City is preparing for their upcoming friendly matches against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid. These matches will serve as crucial preparation for the 2023-24 season. City's campaign will kick off with a Community Shield clash against Arsenal on August 6, followed by a Premier League fixture against Burnley, a team led by former City captain Vincent Kompany, five days later.

As Jack Grealish enjoys his summer holiday in the States, he will undoubtedly be relishing the memories of an exceptional season and eagerly anticipating the challenges that lie ahead. City fans will be excited to see him back in action when the new season gets underway, as they aim to defend their domestic and European titles.