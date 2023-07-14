In a shocking turn of events, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has accepted an offer to join German champions Bayern Munich, despite recent indications that he was keen to stay at Manchester City and negotiate a new contract, reported by goal.com.

Bayern Munich has been pursuing the England international for some time, and although Walker previously dismissed the rumors and expressed his desire to remain at Manchester City, he has now had a change of heart. Sky Sport Germany has reported that the 33-year-old right-back has reached a verbal agreement with Bayern and is ready to sign for the German club.

Since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017, Kyle Walker has played a significant role in Pep Guardiola's successful Manchester City side, winning five Premier League titles and most notably, the UEFA Champions League trophy last season. However, it seems that Walker is seeking a new challenge and a guaranteed place in the starting lineup, with his 27 league appearances last season possibly not satisfying his ambitions.

If Walker does make the move to Bayern, it could pave the way for France right-back Benjamin Pavard to leave the German club. Several clubs, including Manchester United, are reportedly interested in Pavard, with Bayern valuing the 27-year-old French international at £27 million ($33 million).

The final destination for Walker will depend on whether Bayern Munich can agree on a transfer fee with Manchester City. However, Walker's desire to leave, which will not go unnoticed by his current manager Pep Guardiola, appears evident. The potential move to Bayern presents a fresh start for Walker and the opportunity to continue his successful career in a new environment.