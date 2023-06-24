Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker is on the verge of signing for Bayern Munich this summer. The England International joined the Citizens in 2017 and has become one of the best fullbacks in the last decade of the Premier League.

According to the reports from the Sun, the £15m transfer regarding Walker could be completed very soon. The former Tottenham Hotspur man won the Treble with Manchester City in the recently concluded season and took his trophy haul to 12 at the Etihad Stadium. He was a surprise omission from the Champions League final against Inter Milan, which Pep Guardiola’s men won 1-0.

However, it is reported that the English defender’s future could be away from Manchester. It is believed that Walker is happy at Manchester City and wants to extend his stay at the club, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.

Bild is reporting that Bayern Munich are in advanced talks to sign Walker this summer. The Bavarians have offered a two-year deal to the 33-year-old, with the option of extending it for one more year.

If this transfer becomes official, Bayern Munich would be going against their principles. Usually, they offer one-year deals to players aged over 30. Manager Thomas Tuchel likes the player’s profile and has been an influential factor in these negotiations.

Apart from Bayern Munich, Walker has also been linked to his boyhood club, Sheffield United and Saudia Arabia. However, the situation around the former Tottenham Hotspur defender could change if Joao Cancelo leaves Manchester City this summer.