Bayern Munich‘s Sadio Mane could be on his way out of the Bavarian club, just a year after his star signing from Liverpool, reported by goal.com. As the club's top earner, Mane's exit could give Bayern some much-needed scope for negotiations and a little more wiggle room in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Informed by club officials that he is not in their plans for the forthcoming season, Mane could be making an exit with Saudi Arabia an option that suits both his wage expectations and Bayern's desire for a fee.

Despite high hopes, Mane endured a torrid season at Bayern Munich, with injuries robbing him of opportunities to represent his country at the World Cup and limiting his on-field performance. His frustration reportedly boiled over in April when he struck team-mate Leroy Sane in the Etihad dressing room. Mane's season with Bayern Munich resulted in just seven goals, a poor return for a marquee signing.

With Harry Kane's future still in question, Bayern Munich is set to be one of many top European clubs vying for the services of the Spurs' talismanic striker. As they look to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski, Kane is seen as a top target for the Munich side. Bayern Munich is no stranger to high-value transfers, with previous success stories including Lewandowski himself and former Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

The departure of Sadio Mane, while a surprise, gives Bayern Munich the financial leverage to make impressive bids for the signing of Harry Kane. In a season where Bayern Munich looks to return to the top after a chaotic 2020-21 campaign, the acquisition of a player as vital as Kane could be a game-changer for the club. Whether successful in this pursuit remains to be seen, but Bayern Munich's financial power and reputation in the footballing world make them a highly likely competitor in this summer's transfer war.