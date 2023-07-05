Manchester City is already changing the squad that won the Treble last season. After all, they are considered the best team in the world for a reason. After seeing the departure of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona, the Champions League winners have put a price tag on Bernardo Silva.

According to the reports from Football Insider, Manchester City have put a transfer tag of £45-50m for the Portuguese midfielder. However, there is a strong chance that Silva will remain at the Etihad Stadium beyond this transfer window.

After initial interest from Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Silva has been linked with a move to Saudia Arabia. It presents him a chance to reunite with Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly offering big money for the signature of the left-footed midfielder.

Silva currently earns £150,000-a-week at Manchester City and has two years left on his deal. The Portuguese has also been linked with a move to FC Barcelona, but the Catalans are unable to match City’s demands due to their financial situation.

The former AS Monaco man made 55 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists. He has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and one Champions League title. He has also secured 82 caps for Portugal national team.

It is also reported that if Pep Guardiola loses Silva in this transfer window, he will be in the hunt for another midfielder. The Premier League champions have already signed Mateo Kovacic as a replacement for Gundogan.