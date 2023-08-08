Manchester City‘s Kyle Walker has made a firm decision to remain with the club, rejecting an opportunity to join Bayern Munich, reported by goal.com. The English defender, aged 33, had previously expressed interest in moving to Bayern during the summer transfer window, although a deal regarding the transfer fee had not been finalized between the two clubs.

However, a change of heart led Walker to reconsider his options. According to sources, after engaging in discussions with City coach Pep Guardiola, Walker opted to turn down Bayern's offer and commit to staying with Manchester City.

Reports suggest that Walker is now evaluating a new contract proposal from Manchester City. The contract is reported to be more lucrative than what Bayern Munich had offered him. Guardiola and the club have been eager to retain Walker's services, particularly after parting ways with experienced players like Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez.

Walker's decision to remain with Manchester City comes at a crucial time for the team. They are already facing departures of other defensive players, such as Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo, and losing Walker as well could have significantly impacted the team's defensive lineup.

With Kyle Walker's commitment, Manchester City can now focus on their title defense in the Premier League. They are set to kick off the new season with an away match against Burnley on Friday. As one of the reigning champions, City's supporters will be relieved by Walker's decision to remain part of the team as they strive for continued success in the league.