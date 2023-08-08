Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane‘s potential transfer to Bayern Munich seems to be dwindling as the club rejected the Bundesliga team's third bid for the English captain, reported by goal.com. Earlier attempts of £70 million ($90.2 million) and £80 million ($103.3 million) for the out-of-contract striker, whose current deal with Spurs runs until 2024, had already been rebuffed. The most recent offer of £86 million ($110 million) from Bayern was also turned down on Monday.

The Evening Standard has indicated that Kane is now inclining towards remaining at Tottenham for the upcoming season. It appears that the striker has been impressed by new head coach Ange Postecoglou's approach and philosophy, and he has enjoyed training under the Australian manager.

Bayern Munich is reportedly contemplating whether to make an improved offer for Kane, although their latest proposal fell short of Tottenham's valuation for their record goalscorer. With the new Premier League season set to begin this weekend, Kane is eager to have his future resolved promptly. In the absence of significant developments in the transfer saga, he is likely to feature in Tottenham's match against Brentford on Sunday.

While the prospect of Kane's departure appears to be waning, there's also speculation about the striker's contract situation. Kane had reportedly turned down contract extension offers from Tottenham earlier this summer. As the transfer window's closing date approaches, the situation around Kane's future remains a focal point of attention for both the player and the club.

In the meantime, Harry Kane is not part of Tottenham Hotspur's squad traveling to Spain for a friendly match against Barcelona, which marks the conclusion of the team's pre-season preparations.