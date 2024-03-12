Manchester City star Kyle Walker spills the beans on teammate John Stones‘ party habits, revealing the defender's taste for “straight bottles of tequila & Jager” during a night out, reported by GOAL. The revelry comes on the heels of City's triumphant 2023 season, clinching a historic Treble of Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League victories.
Walker, in a chat on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast, disclosed Stones' party prowess, emphasizing that the English defender refrains from drinking throughout the season. However, once the season concludes, the celebration begins. Sharing a glimpse of their trip to Abu Dhabi, Walker described John Stones' drinking style: “John loves it [a party]. But he doesn’t drink all season. We went to Abu Dhabi, he had a little go then. But when he goes, it's bottles. It's no mixers, it's just a bottle of tequila, a bottle of jager and he’ll just drink that straight. Just ‘give me the bottle' and he drinks it.”
Despite their professionalism during the season, Manchester City's Kyle Walker acknowledges that post-trophy celebrations can get lively. Expressing his love for victory celebrations, he highlighted the joy of toasting success with teammates, stretching the festivities to about three days. “I absolutely love it. How high is the high when you're celebrating with the lads? We stretch [nights out] to probably three days.” Walker said.
Under Pep Guardiola's reign, Manchester City has amassed an impressive 14 trophies, setting the stage for another ambitious pursuit in 2024. As the team eyes a successful defense of their previous silverware, the celebratory spirit remains high among the City squad once competitive actions conclude.