Manchester United is reportedly prepared to make a substantial offer of $120 million to Tottenham Hotspur for the services of star striker Harry Kane, reported by mirror. However, the Red Devils have reservations about whether Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be open to negotiating a deal.

Kane, 29, is entering the final year of his contract and has previously expressed a desire to win major honors. Manchester United, under the leadership of manager Erik ten Hag, sees Kane as their top target for the upcoming transfer window, with the player believed to be interested in a move to Old Trafford. Yet, Levy is known for being a tough negotiator, and it remains uncertain whether Tottenham would prefer to risk losing their star player on a free transfer next year rather than cashing in now.

According to reports, Manchester United is aware of the challenges involved in persuading Levy to sell Kane, but they remain confident that a bid in the region of £100 million would be sufficient to secure the striker’s services if Tottenham is willing to engage in negotiations.

Erik ten Hag, having guided Manchester United to Champions League qualification and a trophy in his first year in charge, is eager to strengthen his squad further. He recognizes the need for a quality No.9 and sees Kane as the ideal candidate. However, Manchester United is also exploring alternative options, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen being considered as a potential target.

As the Premier League season comes to a close, Ten Hag’s transfer plans are still uncertain due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club. However, Manchester United remains determined to bolster their attacking options and will actively pursue a deal for Harry Kane if the opportunity arises.