Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp has urged England captain Harry Kane to leave the North London club this summer. The striker has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Redknapp said, “It’s the facts. It feels Spurs are a shambles, if you are Harry Kane with one year to go, this is the time to leave. He has to push now.”

“(Manchester) United might get someone, he missed Man City a few years ago, right now, he needs to push with one year on contract to go somewhere.”

Kane has been the only shining light of a disappointing season for Tottenham Hotspur. The 29-year-old has scored 28 Premier League goals, second only to Erling Haaland in the charts. The Tottenham captain has one year left on his deal with his boyhood club.

After coming through the ranks during the Mauricio Pochettino era, Kane has scored 278 goals in 434 games for Spurs. He has netted 211 goals in the Premier League, which is second only to Alan Shearer in the Premier League all-time goalscoring charts. He has also overtaken Wayne Rooney as the greatest goalscorer for England National Team.

Considering Manchester United’s lack of quality upfront, they want Kane at Old Trafford. Manchester City almost secured the signing of the England captain two seasons ago, but Kane remained at North London.

It would boost their transfer dealings now that Manchester United has secured their Champions League qualification. Moreover, it could prove fundamental in deciding Kane’s fate this summer, as Tottenham Hotspur may not be in Europe next season.