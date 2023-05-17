Manchester United player Amad Diallo has delivered an emotional message as he prepares to return to the club following a successful loan spell at Sunderland, reported by mirror. The Ivorian winger bid farewell to the Black Cats after narrowly missing out on promotion through the playoffs, with Luton Town ending their hopes in the semifinals.

Amad’s loan stint at Sunderland proved to be a remarkable season for the young talent. He made a significant impact, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in the league, earning him Sunderland’s Young Player of the Year award. Although the team fell short of their Premier League aspirations, Amad expressed his gratitude for the experience and the support he received from the club’s fans.

Taking to social media, Amad responded to a farewell message from a Sunderland fan page, expressing his love for the club and his intention to support them for life. He wrote, “I have loved every moment here in Sunderland, I wish you well and will support you for the rest of my life… thanks.” In a separate post, Amad shared his pride in being part of the team, acknowledging their collective effort and the growth they achieved throughout the season. He ended the message with “HAWAY THE LADS” and red and white love hearts, showing his appreciation for the club and its supporters.

Amad’s successful loan spell has undoubtedly generated excitement among Manchester United fans. They have closely followed his development at Sunderland and are eagerly anticipating his return to Old Trafford. With his impressive performances and the experience gained during his loan, there is optimism surrounding what the 20-year-old winger can achieve in a Red Devils shirt.

As Amad prepares to reunite with his Manchester United teammates, the fans will be eagerly watching his progress and hoping that he can make a significant impact in the upcoming season.