Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has reiterated his stance on Harry Maguire‘s future at the club, as Erik ten Hag edges closer to completing his first summer signing. Ferdinand has once again advised Maguire to leave Manchester United this summer in order to revive his career, as reported by mirror.

Maguire, who is 30 years old, has spent a significant portion of the 2022-23 season on the bench, facing challenges under Ten Hag’s leadership. The defensive duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane has formed a formidable partnership in Maguire’s absence. Furthermore, Ten Hag has also opted for Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw, a natural left-back, ahead of Maguire on certain occasions. This decline in playing time highlights the significant drop in Maguire’s stock at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand, a Manchester United stalwart for over a decade, has been vocal about Maguire’s future prospects. Having previously advised the United captain to seek a new club in January, Ferdinand has once again expressed his belief that Maguire should move on. During a discussion on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand stated, “I think he needs to [leave]. If he wants to resurrect his career, he has to go in the summer. He cannot stay there and play second fiddle. If he genuinely wants to stay as an England player and get back on track.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Ten Hag is expected to oversee a significant squad overhaul this summer, recent reports suggest that Maguire is determined to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

However, Maguire’s future might be taken out of his hands, as recent revelations indicate that Napoli defender Kim-Min jae has reportedly “agreed” to join Manchester United after months of speculation surrounding his potential move to the Premier League. This development could further complicate Maguire’s prospects for regular game time next season.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the spotlight remains on Maguire and whether he will heed Ferdinand’s advice to seek a new challenge elsewhere or opt to remain and compete for his place in the Manchester United squad.