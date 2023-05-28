Manchester United legend Andy Cole has made it clear that he is not bothered by Erling Haaland smashing his long-standing Premier League goalscoring record, reported by goal.com. Cole’s record of 34 goals in the 1993-94 season had stood for 29 years, setting a benchmark for future strikers in the competition.

Despite numerous attempts over the years, including Mohamed Salah’s impressive 32 goals in the 2017-18 campaign, no player had managed to surpass Cole’s record. However, Haaland’s remarkable season has seen him break multiple records, including Cole’s goal record. The former Manchester United striker, however, remains unfazed by this accomplishment.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Cole expressed his indifference, saying, “I couldn’t give a f*ck. I’m being honest. I am not anal in any way, shape, or form about someone breaking goal-scoring records because records are set to be broken.” He emphasized that it took 20 years for someone to come close to his record and that he is not disappointed by Haaland’s achievement.

Haaland’s goal-scoring exploits have been sensational this season, particularly during his time at Manchester City. He has scored a staggering 52 goals in 51 games, becoming the first player to surpass the 50-goal mark in a single Premier League campaign. Currently, Haaland has netted 36 goals in 35 league games, putting him two goals ahead of Cole’s record. He has one more opportunity to extend his record when City faces Brentford on the final day of the season.

The Norwegian striker’s outstanding performances have played a significant role in Manchester City’s success, as they have already secured the Premier League title. Haaland now has the chance to complete a historic treble with City, as they prepare for the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 and the Champions League final against Inter on June 10 in Istanbul.

While Haaland’s record-breaking season has captivated football fans worldwide, it is refreshing to see Andy Cole take a humble and nonchalant stance towards his record being surpassed. His perspective highlights the nature of records in football and the inevitability of them being broken as the game evolves.