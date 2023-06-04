Manchester United is leading the race to secure the services of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, following David de Gea‘s recent struggles in the FA Cup final, reported by goal.com. United is actively looking to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide competition for De Gea, who has faced criticism for his performances this season.

De Gea's latest error came in the FA Cup final when he failed to keep out Ilkay Gundogan's second-half volley, despite getting a hand to the ball. This mistake adds to a series of high-profile errors he has made throughout the season, including matches against Brentford, West Ham, Sevilla, and Manchester City. As a result, United is now considering potential alternatives, with Diogo Costa emerging as a top target.

The 23-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper has established himself as Porto's first-choice shot-stopper and has already earned 11 caps for the Portuguese national team. Costa has gained valuable experience, accumulating over 100 appearances for his club. His performances have attracted interest from other Premier League clubs as well, with Newcastle and Chelsea also monitoring the talented goalkeeper.

While United has offered De Gea a new contract, the deal is yet to be finalized, leaving uncertainty over the future of the club's first-choice goalkeeper. If United manages to secure Costa's signature, it would provide additional competition and potentially pave the way for a change in goalkeeping duties next season.

With their return to the Champions League on the horizon after finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup, United is expected to be active in the transfer market. Strengthening the goalkeeper position is a priority, and the pursuit of Diogo Costa reflects the club's determination to address the ongoing concerns in that area.

As the transfer window unfolds, United fans eagerly await updates on potential signings, particularly in the crucial goalkeeper position, which has garnered increased attention due to De Gea's recent struggles.