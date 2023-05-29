Despite David de Gea‘s impressive performance on the final day of the Premier League season, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has reignited his feud with the Spanish goalkeeper, calling for his departure from the club, reported by mirror. David de Gea, 32, saved a penalty in United’s 2-1 victory over Fulham and was subsequently awarded the Premier League golden glove for the most clean sheets this season.

However, Keane remains firm in his belief that De Gea is not of the standard required to challenge for elite honors. Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane expressed his opinion, stating, “I’d move him on quickly, he’s not for me, he’s not going to get Man United back winning trophies, absolutely not.” Keane dismissed the notion of praising De Gea, emphasizing that performing well is simply part of the goalkeeper’s job.

Keane’s remarks come at a time of uncertainty for De Gea at Old Trafford, as he has not yet signed a new contract and his current deal expires this summer. However, manager Erik ten Hag has repeatedly expressed his desire for the goalkeeper to stay, and De Gea himself has expressed confidence in reaching a positive resolution.

Despite the ongoing contract negotiations, there have been reports linking United with potential goalkeeper targets for the upcoming transfer window. Brentford’s David Raya and Porto’s Diogo Costa have been mentioned as possible options for Ten Hag.

As the speculation surrounding De Gea’s future continues, it remains to be seen how Manchester United will handle the situation. With differing opinions among pundits and fans, the decision ultimately rests with the club’s hierarchy and coaching staff. Regardless, De Gea’s performance on the pitch will undoubtedly play a crucial role in determining his future at the club.