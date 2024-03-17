The Manchester United soccer club is getting some words of encouragement after the team's thrilling win Sunday in the FA Cup quarterfinals over Liverpool. Team manager Erik ten Hag is urging Manchester to take full advantage of the win by gaining momentum heading into the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Coventry.
“This could be the moment,” ten Hag said, per ESPN. “The team has the belief and energy to do amazing things. When you beat Liverpool you can beat any opponent.”
Manchester United managed to defeat Liverpool, despite having fewer passes and a lower possession percentage. The club found an unlikely hero in the team's 4-3 victory. Under-the-radar player Amad Diallo scored the game-winning goal with just seconds left in the contest. Diallo is someone who had struggled to find a place on the club, and Ten Hag is singing the player's praises following the Liverpool win.
“I am so happy for him,” Ten Hag added. “He is one of the players who had huge setbacks. He returned but there is a lot of competition in his position and he doesn't always get the time he deserves to play.
“It shows his contribution in scoring a goal, but we know he can do it. I am very pleased he can do it.”
Manchester United begins preparations immediately for a key FA Cup semi-final against Coventry. The teams take the field on April 20. Manchester is going for its eighth FA Cup championship.
Chelsea is playing Manchester City in the other FA Cup semi-final match.