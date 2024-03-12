Manchester United star Amad Diallo has addressed the recent deletion of all Manchester United-related content from his social media accounts, reported by GOAL. The 21-year-old winger clarified that his actions were motivated by a desire to focus on Ramadan and not due to any wrongdoing on his part.

Diallo has faced challenges securing significant playing time under manager Erik ten Hag, especially after sustaining an unfortunate injury during pre-season. Despite an impressive loan spell at Sunderland in the 2022-23 season, Diallo's return to Old Trafford has been marked by limited opportunities, making just three substitute appearances.

During the winter transfer window, Diallo was linked with a potential move away from Manchester United, sparking further speculation about his future with the club. The decision to erase United-related mentions from his social media accounts raised eyebrows, leading to questions about his intentions.

RECOMMENDED
Scott McTominay Manchester United

Fahad Hamid ·

Rasmus Hojlund in front of the Manchester United logo, questionmarks in the air

Fremont Farkas ·

Brandon Williams Manchester United

Fahad Hamid ·

In response, Diallo explained that he deactivated his social media accounts for a month to fully concentrate on Ramadan, considering it a sacred month for him. He emphasized that his action was aimed at avoiding negative influences during the fasting period and encouraged a halt to any unwarranted criticism.

Having last featured for Manchester United in their narrow 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round, Diallo might find opportunities to contribute, particularly with the Red Devils set to face arch-rivals Liverpool in the upcoming quarter-finals on Sunday. The winger's explanation sheds light on a personal choice made for religious reasons, redirecting the focus to his commitment to the holy month rather than any underlying issues with the club.