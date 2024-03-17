The Manchester United nation is absolutely thrilled right now. Manchester's Amad Diallo kicked in a goal to save the club's season in a thrilling victory over Liverpool Sunday, per The Athletic. The victory came in the FA Cup quarterfinals with time running out in the match.
Diallo scored in the 121st minute to give Manchester a 4-3 victory on the big green. It was a huge win for the club, as the team actually trailed Liverpool in several statistical categories. Liverpool held the ball longer, with a 59 percent possession rating. Liverpool also had better pass accuracy and more passes on the day, but wasn't able to out gain Manchester in shots on goal.
Manchester now catapults themselves to the FA Cup semis. They advance off the leg of Diallo, who has had an under-the-radar career for Manchester. The Ivory Coast native started playing for the club in 2021. Diallo was named the man of the match for his thrilling goal that propelled Manchester to victory. Diallo ripped his shirt off to celebrate following the winning goal, as the crowd erupted in cheers.
Manchester United now is set to play Coventry in the FA Cup semis. That match is set for April 20th. The other semi will feature Chelsea and Manchester City. This is Manchester's last shot to win a trophy for the season, as the team is going for their eighth FA Cup.
It's safe to say that Diallo has now played himself into the lore of Manchester United history with that spectacular performance. Fans are not soon to forget what he did for the club in this year's Cup quarterfinals.