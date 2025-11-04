The 2025 NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) season has been one of the most competitive, compelling, and transformative campaigns in the league’s history. From the early months of spring to the dramatic final weekend of October, the league’s clubs battled for eight coveted playoff berths.

Now the field is set, the seeds are confirmed, and the stage is ready for a postseason that promises intensity, compelling storylines, and maybe even history in the making. Starting November 7, the road to the NWSL Championship will unfold over three weekends, culminating in the title match on November 22.

To understand how the 2025 playoffs took shape, it is essential to look not only at who qualified but how they got there, the pivotal results of Decision Day, the dominance of certain teams, and the razor-thin margins that defined the playoff race. The 2025 postseason format follows the eight-team, single-elimination system introduced in 2024, meaning every match from here forward is a win-or-go-home showdown.

Playoff structure

The 2025 NWSL playoffs maintain the same structure that has become a fixture of the modern era — the top eight teams in the regular season's standings advance to a knockout bracket where the higher seed in each matchup hosts its quarterfinal. The winners progress to the semifinals the following weekend, and the two semifinal victors will battle for the Championship match on neutral ground.

This year, that championship stage will take place on November 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, home of the San Jose Earthquakes and a frequent venue for major soccer events.

The seeding system is straightforward: The regular-season champion becomes the No. 1 seed and faces the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 seed meets up with No. 7, No. 3 goes head-to-head with No. 6, and No. 4 hosts No. 5. From there, the bracket is set so that the winner of the 1-8 matchup meets the winner of 4-5, while the winner of 2-7 plays the winner of 3-6. This ensures that the highest remaining seed always retains home-field advantage through the semifinals.

Kansas City’s record-breaking season

No team has dominated a campaign quite like the KC Current in 2025. The club finished with a breathtaking record of 21 wins, two draws, and just three losses, earning 65 points — a new league record for both wins and points. The Current’s 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave on Decision Day was an example of their campaign: Composed, balanced, and resilient.

This Kansas City side combined defensive solidity with creative attacking flair, conceding only 13 goals across the entire 26-match schedule. The defense, anchored by international standouts, proved nearly impenetrable, while the midfield controlled matches with tempo and precision.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski, returning to the club game after leading the US Women’s National Team, has crafted a machine that blends tactical discipline with attacking fluidity. Their dominance means that the Current not only host Gotham FC in the quarterfinals, but they also get to enjoy home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Few teams in NWSL history have entered the postseason as such clear favorites as this iteration of the Current.

Washington Spirit

The Spirit secured the No. 2 seed with a steady and consistent campaign that saw them collect 44 points through 26 matches. While they did not approach Kansas City’s staggering totals, the Spirit distinguished themselves through tactical balance and midfield control. Under head coach Adrián González, they combined possession-based play with counterattacking instincts.

Washington’s form down the stretch was steady enough to secure home-field advantage for the first round, avoiding the chaos that engulfed the two teams fighting for the final seed on Decision Day, with their 12 wins, eight draws, and six losses giving them a comfortable cushion above the teams jostling for the lower playoff seeds.

The Spirit will host Racing Louisville FC, a team making its first-ever postseason appearance. A clash between an established contender and a hungry newcomer could be one of the more intriguing quarterfinal pairings.

Portland Thorns

The Thorns, one of the NWSL’s most storied franchises, endured a year of transition but still finished as the No. 3 seed with 40 points. Their 2-0 win over the Houston Dash on Decision Day proved decisive, ensuring that they avoided a drop to fifth or sixth. That victory showcased the Thorns’ depth and attacking variety.

While Portland’s dominance of previous eras has softened, its mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent remains potent. Meanwhile, the Thorns' defense, occasionally inconsistent earlier in the season, tightened in the final weeks. The Thorns now face the San Diego Wave, a club capable of upsetting anyone on any day. Portland’s home crowd at Providence Park should create one of the most electric playoff atmospheres of the quarterfinal weekend.

Orlando Pride

The Pride, the 2024 season champions, entered 2025 with the target of repeating — a notoriously difficult task in a parity-driven league. They finished fourth in the standings with 40 points and tied with Portland but behind on tiebreakers. A tense 1-1 draw on Decision Day against the Seattle Reign locked Orlando into the No. 4 position while simultaneously confirming Seattle’s berth as the No. 5 seed.

For Orlando, 2025 has been about resilience. Marta continued to inspire, while Barbra Banda and Adriana formed a dangerous attacking duo. Head coach Seb Hines guided the Pride through midseason injuries and fixture congestion, ultimately earning another home playoff match — fittingly, against the very Seattle side they faced to close the regular season.

The rematch will take place in the quarterfinal opener on November 7 and promises to be one of the most balanced and emotional contests of the round.

Seattle Reign

Under head coach Laura Harvey, the Reign have built a reputation for their tenacity, and 2025 is no exception. Their 10-9-7 record and 39 points earned them the No. 5 seed, returning to their streak as one of the league’s most consistently competitive sides. Their attacking output has been more modest compared to previous years, but their midfield control and experience in knockout settings remain major assets.

The Reign’s draw against Orlando on Decision Day demonstrated both their defensive organization and their inability to capitalize on late chances. But playoff soccer often comes down to slight margins, and the Reign have made careers out of navigating those successfully. Facing Orlando again within a week offers Seattle a chance for immediate revenge and the opportunity to potentially advance deeper into the bracket against the top-seeded Current in the semifinals.

San Diego Wave FC

The Wave entered the final week of the season in sixth place and ended there, finishing with 37 points, 10 wins, seven draws, nine losses, and a +7 goal differential. The Wave had already secured playoff qualification when they lost to Kansas City on Decision Day, but under Casey Stoney’s continued stewardship, the Wave remain a model of consistency, blending youth and international experience.

The Wave’s attack remains dynamic but at times streaky. Their defensive record has been solid, but they have occasionally struggled against high-pressing opponents like the Thorns. Their quarterfinal against Portland is perhaps the most tactically fascinating matchup of the round since it will be a meeting of two teams capable of controlling tempo while still being vulnerable to quick transitions.

Racing Louisville FC

Few stories in 2025 are as uplifting as Racing Louisville FC’s. Since their 2021 debut, the club had finished ninth in four consecutive seasons, perpetually just outside the playoff frame. In 2025, under head coach Bev Yanez, they finally broke that streak. A 1-0 victory over Bay FC on Decision Day delivered the club’s first-ever postseason berth.

Louisville finished with 37 points in a dead tie with San Diego but behind on goal differential, taking the No. 7 seed. Their achievement represents not only tactical evolution but cultural growth. The addition of some creative playmaking combined with defensive leadership has turned the team into a cohesive unit. While they face a daunting challenge as the away team against the Spirit, Racing Louisville FC enter the playoffs with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Gotham FC

Completing the playoff field are Gotham FC, last season’s semifinalists and this year’s eighth and final seed. Gotham clinched their postseason spot on Decision Day by edging out the North Carolina Courage, finishing with 36 points, a 9-9-8 record, and a +10 goal differential.

Gotham's campaign was defined by defensive discipline and goalkeeping excellence, along with leadership in attack. For the New York/New Jersey club, the challenge ahead could not be tougher: An away quarterfinal against the record-breaking KC Current. But Gotham’s experience, defensive structure, and ability to frustrate opponents make them a dangerous underdog. In a single-elimination format, one moment of brilliance or composure can overturn even the most lopsided matchup on paper.

How Decision Day set the field

The final day of the regular season delivered the kind of drama that has come to define the NWSL. With several playoff berths and seeding positions still up for grabs, every match carried significance. Kansas City’s victory over San Diego sealed the top seed and set new league records for points and wins. Portland’s triumph over Houston ensured their home playoff fixture, while Orlando and Seattle’s draw preserved both clubs’ positions in the bracket.

The most emotional moment came in Louisville, where Racing’s win over Bay FC, combined with the NC Courage’s draw elsewhere, clinched the club’s first postseason berth. Meanwhile, Gotham’s draw was enough to edge the Courage by a single point. When the dust settled, the playoff picture was clear, while North Carolina, sitting ninth with 35 points, became the unlucky team on the outside looking in.

The playoff schedule

The first matchups of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs consist of the Pride and Reign on Friday, the Spirit versus Racing Louisville on Saturday, and KC Current against Gotham FC followed by Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave on Sunday.

The winners of those matches will advance to the semifinals on the weekend of November 15–16. The semifinal pairings are pre-set by bracket: the winner of Kansas City vs Gotham meets the winner of Orlando vs Seattle, while the winner of Washington vs Louisville meets the winner of Portland vs San Diego. The NWSL Championship, on Saturday, November 22, will crown the 2025 champion under the lights in San Jose, broadcast nationwide on CBS and Paramount+.

Storylines to watch

Beyond the numbers and seedings, the 2025 NWSL playoffs offer an array of narratives that illustrate the league’s depth and evolution. The most obvious storyline is whether Kansas City can translate regular-season dominance into postseason triumph. Their 65-point campaign ranks among the greatest in American professional soccer history, but in a single-elimination format, even the best team can fall victim to a single mistake or moment of brilliance from an underdog.

Orlando, the defending champion, will attempt to become the first back-to-back winner since the 2018-2019 NC Courage. They face a Seattle team that has long been one of their most familiar rivals. That match-up, opening the playoffs, pits the Pride’s attacking firepower against the Reign’s organizational structure — a stylistic clash that could set the tone for the entire postseason.

In the other half of the bracket, Washington’s youth and attacking potential meet the fearless enthusiasm of Racing Louisville. For Louisville, every moment is historic, while for Washington, the challenge is to assert control early and prevent an upset. Portland’s duel with San Diego, meanwhile, features two of the most tactically sophisticated managers in the league and could easily produce the tightest contest of the round.

The broader picture

The 2025 playoff field demonstrates both the NWSL's parity and its depth of talent. Only one team, the Current, truly separated themselves from the pack, while the next seven were separated by just eight points. This competitive balance reflects the increasing quality of recruitment and development across the NWSL, as every playoff club boasts international-caliber players, sophisticated tactical systems, and large fan bases that have made women’s professional soccer one of the fastest-growing sports in North America.

The postseason also highlights the league’s geographic and structural diversity. From Kansas City’s heartland powerhouse to the coastal stalwarts of Portland and San Diego, and from the new energy of Racing Louisville to the metropolitan visibility of Gotham FC, the NWSL now spans markets and fan cultures that collectively anchor its national presence.

The decision to stage the championship at a neutral, soccer-specific venue in San Jose underscores the league’s commitment to professional presentation and visibility.

What to expect

As the quarterfinals approach, several tactical trends are worth watching. The Current's ability to dictate pace and territory may force Gotham to adopt a counterattacking approach, relying on quick transitions. Orlando and Seattle are likely to engage in a midfield battle where Marta’s creativity and leadership could decide the outcome. Washington’s pressing intensity may unsettle Racing Louisville’s build-up play, while Portland’s width and high defensive line will be tested by San Diego’s speed on the break.

In this format, no advantage is secure. The 2024 postseason, after all, saw Orlando, then an underdog, make a nearly unpredictable championship run. Single-match elimination lends itself to drama — penalty shootouts, late equalizers, and heroic saves have become hallmarks of the NWSL postseason, and the 2025 edition promises to add to that legacy.

The NWSL playoffs are set to begin with the league in what could be its most exciting and balanced state yet. The KC Current’s dominance sets a new benchmark for excellence, while Washington, Portland, Orlando, and Seattle bring experience and tactical diversity. San Diego and Gotham represent resilience and adaptation, and Racing Louisville’s maiden voyage into the postseason offers the quintessential underdog tale.

The quarterfinal round will mark the beginning of a three-week sprint toward glory until a new titleholder is crowned on November 22. Every club carries its own motivation: Redemption, validation, history, or legacy.

Whatever unfolds, the 2025 postseason stands as a testament to the evolution of the NWSL — a league where the margins are fine, the quality is world-class, and the future of women’s professional soccer in the US looks brighter than ever.