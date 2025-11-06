Portugal legend Nani believes his longtime teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could walk away from the game in storybook fashion. The former Manchester United winger says a World Cup triumph with Portugal next summer would mark the ideal final chapter for one of football’s greatest careers.

Nani Confident Portugal Will Peak When It Matters

Portugal’s qualifying run has been strong, with three wins and a draw from four matches. Yet, even with a record most nations would envy, Nani insists the Seleção das Quinas still have another gear to reach, Covers.com reports.

“As I always say, when the competition starts, everything changes,” Nani told Covers. “You cannot evaluate from qualification because the players and national teams play differently. When the World Cup starts, you will see the teams and players with a different mindset, focus, and attitude.”

He believes Portugal will show its true quality on the world stage, naming Spain as another top contender. “Spain and Portugal will both be teams to watch,” he added. Currently, Spain leads the World Cup odds at +400, with Portugal tied as the sixth favorite at +1100.

Having spent years playing alongside Ronaldo for club and country, Nani knows what makes his compatriot tick. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has five goals in qualification so far, leading his group and maintaining his trademark hunger even at 40.

The ‘Perfect End’ to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Career

For Nani, the 2026 World Cup will be more than another tournament. It could be Ronaldo’s grand farewell.

“I think this World Cup is very important for Cristiano Ronaldo,” Nani said. “If he can play and win, that will be the perfect end to his career. I think that will be the time he says, ‘I’m happy, I’m retired now. I’ll just drink my coffee and my tea and have peace.’”

The former Portugal captain believes Ronaldo’s relentless drive still fuels him to perform at an elite level. “He will give his best to help the country, as he’s always been doing. I think he’s motivated, you can see the way he’s been playing,” Nani said.

But even the biggest star needs support. “He needs to be connected with the team to help the team as well, because it’s very important,” Nani explained. “His presence on the field gives confidence. If all the players around him are at their best, we’ll have a great chance.”

Nani also sees a future for other global icons in the MLS. He said Ronaldo could become “an even bigger superstar” if he joined Orlando City, while Neymar would fit perfectly at Inter Miami. As for coaching, he’d like to see José Mourinho become “the first superstar manager in MLS.”

For now, though, his focus remains on the one prize Ronaldo has yet to claim. A World Cup win, Nani insists, would allow his friend to step away fulfilled, with peace and legacy intact.