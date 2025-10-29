FIFA and DAZN are joining forces again, this time for a major global relaunch of FIFA+ ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Deadline reports. After the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 brought in a reported audience of billions, the governing body of football and the sports streaming giant are doubling down on digital access to the game.

Set to be called the “Global Home of Football,” the new FIFA+ platform on DAZN will serve as a worldwide hub for live and on-demand football content. It will feature top-tier leagues, national team highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes programming across more than 100 men’s and women’s teams. FIFA says it will also include a multilingual, multichannel news service that delivers updates around the clock.

The catch here is that while the new service will not include live World Cup matches, which remain tied up in regional broadcast deals, it aims to keep fans deeply connected to the sport leading into the tournament, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico in summer 2026.

“Game-Changing” Free Platform Launching Worldwide

According to FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, the partnership’s early results have exceeded expectations. “In a short period of time, the partnership between FIFA and DAZN has proven to be a remarkably successful one,” Grafström said, pointing to their record-breaking collaboration during the 2025 Club World Cup, which drew a combined global audience of 2.7 billion viewers.

Building on that momentum, DAZN CEO Shay Segev called the upcoming FIFA+ relaunch a “game-changing step forward.” He said the platform represents “a significant milestone in our successful partnership with FIFA, and an exceptional addition to DAZN’s extensive portfolio of premium football content.”

When it launches in 2026, FIFA+ on DAZN will be completely free, offering fans access to a curated lineup of live games, documentaries, interviews, analysis shows, and highlights. The schedule will also include hourly news capsules and weekly analysis programming, designed to appeal to a global audience with diverse viewing habits.

This marks another bold move by DAZN, which has rapidly become one of the most aggressive players in the sports streaming market. The company’s ambitions have only grown since Surj Sports Investment, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), acquired a minority stake.

Together, FIFA and DAZN aim to redefine digital football coverage, blending global reach with accessible, free content to bring fans closer to the world’s most popular sport.