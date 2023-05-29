Amid transfer rumors and his reduced playing time at Manchester United, Harry Maguire has expressed his desire for more starts next season, reported by mirror. The England international has been linked with a potential loan move to Italian clubs Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, or Roma, as he currently finds himself as the fifth-choice center-back under manager Erik ten Hag.

Maguire, 30, was given a rare start in Sunday’s 2-1 victory against Fulham, which confirmed United’s third-place finish in the Premier League. When asked by MUTV about his limited playing time this season, Maguire admitted his desire for more opportunities. He acknowledged the competition for places at a big club like Manchester United but highlighted the need for a deep and strong squad. He expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the team, including the players who stepped in and haven’t played as frequently.

There have been suggestions that Maguire could potentially find a new home in Italy, with Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, and Roma identified as possible suitors. This speculation is particularly noteworthy as England manager Gareth Southgate recently admitted that Maguire’s international place could be at risk due to his lack of game-time. Southgate acknowledged that the situation is not sustainable indefinitely.

As the club captain, Maguire will be eager to feature in Manchester United’s final game of the 2023-24 season, the highly anticipated FA Cup final against bitter rivals Manchester City at Wembley next Saturday. Reflecting on the season so far, Maguire noted the progress made by the team and described it as a step in the right direction.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the future of Harry Maguire remains uncertain. Whether he secures more playing time at Manchester United or explores opportunities elsewhere, it is clear that the defender is determined to make a significant impact and continue his development as a key player at both the club and international levels.