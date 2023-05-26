Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his confidence in goalkeeper David de Gea signing a contract extension with the club, reported by mirror. David de Gea’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, leading to speculation about his future at Old Trafford, despite winning the Premier League’s Golden Glove award.

Although United decided not to trigger an option to extend De Gea’s contract by a year, Ten Hag remains optimistic that an agreement will be reached between the player and the club. While negotiations are ongoing, the manager believes that both parties want De Gea to stay, giving him hope for a positive outcome.

When asked about the reasons for the delay in reaching a new deal, Ten Hag chose not to comment on the specifics of the negotiations, maintaining a level of discretion.

Looking ahead to the summer transfer window, Ten Hag expressed his desire to strengthen the squad by bringing in at least four players. Among his reported targets are England internationals Harry Kane, Declan Rice, and Mason Mount. The manager believes that with the right additions, the team can continue to progress and improve upon their achievements from the past season.

Having secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, Ten Hag acknowledged the progress made by the squad and individual players. However, he emphasized the importance of further strengthening the team to enhance their depth and competitiveness, aiming for a top-four finish and success in various competitions.

As negotiations with De Gea continue and transfer plans take shape, Ten Hag remains focused on the task at hand, working with his coaching staff to build upon the squad’s foundation and strive for further success in the upcoming season.