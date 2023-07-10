Manchester United star Harry Maguire is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to resurrect his career at Old Trafford, reported by goal.com. The English international has embarked on an extreme training regime in Portugal, working closely with former Portuguese and Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho.

According to reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Maguire is putting in three training sessions a day as he aims to regain the trust of United manager Erik ten Hag. The intense training program is aimed at improving his fitness, form, and overall performance.

Maguire's position in the United starting lineup came under scrutiny last season, with the arrival of Lisandro Martinez pushing him down the pecking order. The 30-year-old defender made only 16 Premier League appearances and spent a total of 759 minutes on the pitch, a stark contrast to his previous influential role in the team.

Speculation has surrounded Maguire's future at United, with several clubs expressing interest in signing him this summer. Tottenham, West Ham, and Newcastle are among the clubs reportedly monitoring his situation. Even if he stays at United, there is a possibility that he could lose the captain's armband due to his diminished playing time and form.

Maguire's decision to train alongside Ricardo Carvalho showcases his commitment to improving and rediscovering his best form. Carvalho, known for his defensive prowess during his playing days, can provide valuable guidance and expertise to help Maguire regain his confidence and defensive stability.

As Harry Maguire continues his intensive training regime, the spotlight will be on his progress and whether he can reclaim his place in the Manchester United starting lineup. United fans will be hoping that their captain can rise to the challenge and showcase his true abilities once again.