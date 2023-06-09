Despite losing his place in the Manchester United starting lineup and facing interest from other clubs, Harry Maguire is determined to stay at the club this summer, reported by goal.com. The England international, who currently holds the role of club captain, saw his playing time reduced significantly in the 2022-23 season, making just 16 appearances in the Premier League.

While Manchester United is looking to free up funds for new signings, including Napoli's Kim Min-jae, talkSPORT reports that Maguire has no plans to leave the club. He is committed to honoring his contract, which still has two years remaining. Maguire wants to continue fighting for his place under the guidance of manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite interest from Tottenham and Aston Villa, who recognize Maguire's proven Premier League abilities, the 30-year-old is hesitant to give up on his Manchester United career. Maguire joined the club in 2019 for a record-breaking fee of $100 million, becoming the most expensive defender in the world at the time.

England manager Gareth Southgate has emphasized the importance of regular game time for Maguire to maintain his place in the national team. As England continues their Euro 2024 qualification campaign, Southgate expects his players to be actively involved at their respective clubs. However, Maguire believes he can still contribute to Manchester United and is not convinced that a move elsewhere is necessary in 2023.

Maguire's determination to stay at The Red Devils demonstrates his commitment to the club and his belief in his ability to regain his place in the starting lineup. As the new season approaches, he will be looking to impress in training and prove his worth to manager Erik ten Hag, as well as England manager Gareth Southgate, as he aims to secure his spot for club and country.