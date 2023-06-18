In a stunning development, Manchester United is set to make Marcus Rashford the highest-paid player at the club by nearly doubling his current weekly wages, reported by goal.com. The Red Devils are planning to swap Rashford's salary with that of goalkeeper David De Gea, according to The Sun.

Currently earning £200,000 per week, Rashford's new deal could see him pocket a mind-boggling £375,000 per week, making him the top earner at Manchester United. The English international has one more year remaining on his current contract, as the club exercised a 12-month extension option. However, United is now eager to secure his services for the long term and is preparing a five-year contract extension.

If the negotiations prove successful, Rashford's new deal would see him earn an additional £8.4 million per year over the next five seasons. Meanwhile, the club is seeking to reduce De Gea's wages from £375,000 per week to £200,000 per week. The Spanish goalkeeper's contract is currently set to expire, but Manchester United is ready to offer him a new deal to retain his services.

In addition to the contract talks, Manchester United is actively pursuing a goalkeeper in the transfer market. Everton and England international Jordan Pickford has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils, with the shot-stopper expressing his desire to join the prestigious club. Another name linked with a move to Old Trafford is Inter's Andre Onana, as United looks to strengthen their options between the posts.

As negotiations continue behind the scenes, Rashford's immediate focus will be on international duty with England. He is expected to feature in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying match against North Macedonia on Monday, eager to contribute to his national team's success.

If the proposed deal comes to fruition, Marcus Rashford's astronomical salary would reflect the club's recognition of his immense talent and growing stature in the world of football. Manchester United's investment in the young forward demonstrates their commitment to securing his services for the foreseeable future and ensuring he remains an integral part of their plans moving forward.