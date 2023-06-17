Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea is looking very likely to leave Manchester United this summer. The Spaniard doesn’t have a contract at Old Trafford beyond this window, allowing him to leave the club as a free agent.

According to the reports from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United announced the release of seven players in this window. However, De Gea was not part of the list, leaving the United fans puzzled.

After announcing the released list of players, Manchester United are open to negotiations with De Gea’s representatives for a potential new deal. It is reported that the terms were agreed by the Spaniard, but the extension is yet to be signed as the club is looking for reinforcements.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that he wants to keep the former Atletico Madrid man at Old Trafford. However, he has given no indication whether the Spaniard will be his first choice between the sticks next season. The League Cup winners have been linked with Porto’s Diogo Costa and Inter Milan’s Andre Onana in this window.

De Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 to replace the retiring Edwin Van der Saar. Despite the initial difficulties, he became arguably the best goalkeeper in the world alongside Manuel Neuer in 2018. However, he hasn’t been the same since the 2018 World Cup.

In the 2022/23 season, De Gea has come under massive criticism despite winning the Golden Glove for the Red Devils. Former United captain Roy Keane blasted the Spaniard over his performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, where the Red Devils conceded right from the kick-off.