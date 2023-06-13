Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has been spotted in the company of fitness model and ‘Big Booty University' lecturer Courtney Caldwell, following his recent split from fiancée Lucia Loi, reported by goal.com. The 25-year-old forward was seen returning to a Miami hotel at 5am with Caldwell after a night out at the nightclub Mr. Jones.

Rashford, who traveled to Florida to coach young children after an impressive season with Manchester United, was seen enjoying a night of partying before heading back to his hotel with Caldwell. The pair reportedly spent time at an exclusive cabana, indulging in champagne and food while receiving top-notch hospitality services.

Caldwell, known for her fitness endeavors and social media presence, runs ‘Big Booty University' and boasts a substantial following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Rashford's split from his long-term partner Lucia Loi, whom he had been engaged to since May of the previous year, was described as a mutual decision as their relationship had run its course. Despite the breakup, Rashford and Loi remain close friends.

The sighting of Rashford with Caldwell suggests that the young footballer has swiftly moved on from his previous relationship during his time in the United States. However, his focus will soon return to the pitch as Manchester United gear up for their pre-season preparations. They are scheduled to face Lyon at Murrayfield in Scotland on July 19 before embarking on their stateside tour, where they will take on Arsenal at the Met Life Stadium in New York on July 22.

As Rashford's personal life continues to attract attention, fans will be eager to see how he performs on the field and whether he can maintain his impressive goal-scoring form for Manchester United in the upcoming season.