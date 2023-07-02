Manchester United has made a surprising move in their search for a new goalkeeper as a potential replacement for David de Gea, reported by mirror. With Financial Fair Play restrictions hampering their pursuit of a high-profile shot-stopper, United has turned their attention to Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow.

Manager Erik ten Hag had initially targeted Inter Milan's Andre Onana for the position but has encountered difficulties in securing a deal for the 27-year-old. United, facing financial constraints that prevent them from meeting the £60 million price tag for Onana, has shifted their focus to alternative options, with Bijlow emerging as a top candidate.

Bijlow, who has established himself as Feyenoord's first-choice goalkeeper over the past two seasons, has attracted the attention of United. Mirror Football reported that a fee in the range of £20 million would be necessary to convince the Eredivisie champions to part ways with the talented shot-stopper.

Although United aims to raise additional funds through player sales, they are currently exploring more affordable alternatives. Bijlow has now risen to the top of their list as they navigate their financial constraints.

Ten Hag, familiar with Bijlow from his time in charge of Ajax, is keen on a goalkeeper who is comfortable playing out from the back. Standing at 6ft 2in, Bijlow may be shorter than the typical goalkeeper, but he has proved his worth during Feyenoord's successful campaign last season. He conceded only 19 goals in 25 games and kept 12 clean sheets, playing a vital role in Feyenoord's Eredivisie title triumph.

Bijlow's journey to becoming Feyenoord's first-choice goalkeeper was not immediate, as he broke into the team in 2017 but had to wait four more years to secure the starting spot. Now, the 25-year-old is catching the attention of Manchester United, who are in search of a reliable and cost-effective option between the posts.

As negotiations and discussions continue, it remains to be seen if Justin Bijlow will make the move to Old Trafford as the potential successor to David de Gea. Manchester United is actively exploring various options as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.