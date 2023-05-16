Manchester United has officially announced that both Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe will be departing the club at the end of the current season, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The decision has been made to release Phil Jones, while Axel Tuanzebe will leave as a free agent, seeking new opportunities elsewhere.

Jones, the experienced center-back, will bid farewell to Manchester United after spending over a decade at the club. The decision to release him on a free transfer signifies the end of his journey with the Red Devils. Throughout his time at Old Trafford, Jones has contributed to the team’s success, but recent injury struggles have limited his playing time and prompted the club to make this decision.

Similarly, Axel Tuanzebe’s departure from Manchester United has been confirmed. The English central defender had previously been loaned out to Aston Villa, Napoli, and Stoke City in search of regular first-team opportunities. However, with limited playing time upon his return, both the club and Tuanzebe have agreed to part ways at the end of the season.

Tuanzebe, still only 25 years old, will be eager to embark on a new chapter in his career, seeking a club where he can showcase his potential and secure regular playing time. Having gained valuable experience during his loan spells, Tuanzebe will be aiming to make a significant impact at his next destination.

The departures of both Jones and Tuanzebe signal a new phase for Manchester United’s defensive line. As the club continues to shape its squad for the future, the decision to part ways with these two players opens up opportunities for new signings and the development of young talents within the ranks.

Manchester United will bid farewell to these two players with gratitude for their contributions to the club and wishes for success in their future endeavors. As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on the Red Devils as they look to strengthen their squad and build a team capable of competing at the highest level.