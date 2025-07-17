Anyone who says musicals and sports don't mix hasn't seen the New York Yankees join forces with Broadway for a one-of-a-kind celebration of Hamilton's 10th anniversary. When the Yankees host the Washington Nationals on August 25 at Yankee Stadium, the night will pay tribute to the Tony Award-winning musical with memorable performances, commemorative giveaways, and a salute to the show's legacy.

The first 10,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a limited-edition co-branded Yankees and Hamilton cap — a collectible merging two of New York's most iconic institutions. Those who want to guarantee their hat can purchase special event tickets, with $10 from each ticket going to Beyond the Stage Door. This nonprofit supports the development of diverse talent in theatrical management.

The evening will kick off with actor Christopher Jackson, an original Hamilton cast member who played George Washington, performing the national anthem. Later, during the seventh-inning stretch, current Broadway cast members Stephanie Umoh, Morgan Anita Wood, and Cherry Torres — the Schuyler sisters — will perform “God Bless America,” as reported by Andrew Gans of Playbill.

Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, who originated the role of Angelica Schuyler, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Goldsberry, who recently released her debut album Who I Am, will add another layer of artistry to this cultural crossover night.

The Yankee Stadium video board will show Hamilton-themed visuals throughout the game and connect fans to the cultural phenomenon that began in 2015 and revolutionized musical theatre. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created the musical based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton, was part of a historic run, winning 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and earning more than $1 billion.

“Hamilton Cap Night” means much more than a promotional activity—it represents how far the musical has traveled in American culture, politics, and education. This partnership with the Yankees reflects the show's legacy and its place in New York culture.