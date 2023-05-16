In a bid to strengthen their defensive options, Manchester United have set their sights on South Korean center-back Kim Min-jae. The Red Devils have been monitoring the Napoli defender since December, but as of now, no agreement or decision has been made regarding his potential move to Old Trafford, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Kim Min-jae possesses an attractive release clause that will come into effect in July, making him an appealing target for Manchester United. The clause is reportedly slightly less than €50 million, presenting an opportunity for the English club to secure the services of the talented center-back.

However, Manchester United are not the only club interested in Kim Min-jae, as Napoli is still keen on retaining the defender by offering him a new contract. The competition for his signature is set to intensify, with multiple clubs monitoring the situation closely.

Should Manchester United succeed in their pursuit of Kim Min-jae, it would be a significant signing for the club. The 26-year-old center-back has showcased his defensive prowess and leadership qualities during his time at Napoli, making him an ideal candidate to bolster United’s backline.

This potential acquisition raises questions about the future of Raphael Varane, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. With Kim Min-jae on their radar, the Red Devils could be exploring alternative options to reinforce their defense, putting pressure on the potential Varane deal.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Manchester United will continue to evaluate their defensive targets, including Kim Min-jae. The club’s fans will eagerly await updates on negotiations and remain hopeful that the South Korean star could soon don the iconic red jersey at Old Trafford.