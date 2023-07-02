Manchester United have been informed by Atalanta that they will need to pay £39 million ($50m) to secure the services of Rasmus Hojlund this summer, reported by goal.com. The Red Devils have identified the highly-rated Danish striker as a potential addition to their squad as they search for a new No.9.

United's initial offer of £31m ($39m) for Hojlund was turned down by Atalanta, but they are reportedly close to meeting the Serie A club's valuation. According to Corriere dello Sport, an additional £8m ($10m) would be enough to reach an agreement. It remains to be seen whether United will continue their pursuit of the 20-year-old, as he is also being linked with a move to Juventus. The Manchester club may explore alternative targets if a deal for Hojlund does not materialize.

With their sights set on bolstering their attacking options, United have been priced out of moves for established forwards like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. Hojlund's impressive performances for Atalanta last season, where he scored 10 goals following his £15m ($19m) transfer from Sturm Graz, have caught the attention of several top clubs.

In addition to Hojlund, United are also looking to secure deals for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana. The club is keen to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season as they aim to challenge for major honors domestically and in Europe.

As negotiations continue, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will meet Atalanta's asking price for Rasmus Hojlund or explore alternative options in their pursuit of a new No.9. The summer transfer window promises to bring more excitement as clubs across Europe look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming campaign.