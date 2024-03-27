Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has provided insights into the challenges faced by the club's high-profile striker, Rasmus Hojlund, in adapting to the the Premier League, reported by SportsBoom. Despite displaying glimpses of his potential with seven goals this season, Hojlund's £72 million move to Old Trafford has left many questioning his impact and consistency on the pitch.
Yorke, renowned for his prolific goal-scoring record during his time at United, emphasizes that strikers are invariably judged on their ability to find the back of the net consistently. He highlights the expectation for a striker of Hojlund's caliber to contribute between 20 to 25 goals per season, a benchmark that the Danish forward has yet to consistently meet during his tenure at Old Trafford. “As a striker you’re always going to be judged on the number of goals,” stressed Yorke. “You’re always going to need a striker who should be getting you anywhere in the region of 20-25 goals.”
Rasmus Hojlund's struggles in the Premier League
One of the key observations made by Yorke is that Hojlund appears to face difficulties in adapting to the intense physicality and pace of the Premier League compared to other competitions, such as the Champions League. While Hojlund has demonstrated proficiency in European fixtures, where the tempo may be slightly slower and tactical nuances more needed, translating that success to domestic league matches has proven to be a significant challenge for the young Danish striker.
Yorke suggests that Hojlund's struggles may also be attributed to the dynamics within the team and the style of play adopted by Manchester United. Playing in a side that has encountered challenges in creating scoring opportunities can undoubtedly hinder a striker's performance, regardless of their individual talent. Hojlund's success in the Champions League may be indicative of a more favorable tactical approach or playing style that aligns better with his strengths.
The former United striker expresses disappointment in Manchester United's overall performance, particularly in light of the significant investments made in new players, such as Hojlund. Despite a promising start under new manager Eric ten Hag, the team has failed to consistently deliver the expected results, leading to criticism from fans and pundits alike. Yorke underscores the pressure that comes with representing a club of United's stature and the heightened expectations placed on both individual players and the team as a whole. “The reality is you’re just not getting the results. And when you’re not getting results, you’re always going to be under scrutiny as big of a club as Utd.” Yorke said.
What's next for Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United?
As Manchester United navigates through a challenging period, both on and off the pitch, the spotlight remains on players like Rasmus Hojlund, burdened with delivering results and upholding the club's legacy in the Premier League. While acknowledging the difficulties faced by Hojlund and the team, Yorke remains hopeful for improvement and emphasizes the need for accountability in a club of United's stature. The Red Devils set to face Brentford in the Premier League where they can showcase their improved form going into the last 10 games of the league.