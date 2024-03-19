Manchester United‘s Rasmus Hojlund has opened up about the criticism he faced during his goal drought in the Premier League, admitting that it did bother him initially, reported by GOAL. The Danish forward, who made a stunning start in the Champions League with five goals, endured a tough spell in the league, failing to score in 14 consecutive games. His £72 million transfer fee attracted scrutiny from the media, and he even faced unfavorable comparisons to TikTok personality Sean Mills.
However, Hojlund finally silenced his critics with a crucial last-minute winner against Aston Villa in December, securing a 3-2 victory for Manchester United. Reflecting on this moment, he expressed relief at finally getting on the scoresheet and shutting down the negativity surrounding him.
In an interview with TV2 Sport, Hojlund said “There I thought: ‘Finally!’ It was great to shut people up. Of course, it bothered me a bit that people kept talking about this Premier League goal that hadn’t been scored, whereas not many people were talking about the fact that I was top scorer in the Champions League at the same time. I couldn’t quite get my head round that, so it was even nicer to change that 0 to 1.
“I could feel the support from day one, but it’s clear that there are many who want to see you down because you’ve reached the level you’ve reached, and there are many who may be envious. There have been many positive comments, but there have also been some negative ones that I’ve had to sort through. At first, it was a bit difficult to distinguish between one and the other. I’m from a generation where mobile and social media are read an insane amount. I quickly realised that you rarely get anything out of either the good or the bad, so I quickly decided to put it away before a match.”
What's next for Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United?
Following his breakthrough goal, Hojlund embarked on a remarkable scoring streak, finding the net in six consecutive matches across all competitions for Manchester United. Unfortunately, his momentum was interrupted by a training injury, but he is now focused on recovering and regaining fitness.
Despite missing four games due to injury, Rasmus Hojlund's absence was keenly felt by Manchester United, highlighting his importance to the team. As he continues his recovery, he remains committed to contributing to both club and country, with upcoming friendlies for Denmark against Switzerland and the Faroe Islands on the horizon.