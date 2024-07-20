Manchester United might let Antony leave on loan this summer as part of their squad overhaul. However, this will happen only if certain conditions are met.

According to an ESPN report, any club interested in taking Antony on loan for the 2024-25 season must be ready to cover his wages of £70,000 ($90,500) per week. This shows that while Manchester United is not completely ready to let go of their second-most expensive signing, they are open to making tough decisions to improve the squad.

Antony, who joined the club in 2022, has not lived up to his hefty price tag. Despite this, the management still sees his potential and prefers a loan move over a permanent transfer. This approach balances giving the player another chance and being practical about the team's needs. It also reflects the club’s strategy of rejuvenating the squad without making hasty decisions that could backfire in the long run.

Other potential departures

The ESPN report also mentions that several other key players could leave Manchester United this summer if suitable offers come in. These players include Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Victor Lindelof. Casemiro has two years left on his contract, while the others are in the final year of their deals. This signals a shift in policy under the new sporting hierarchy, moving away from the Glazers' long-standing approach of retaining players to balance costs.

The potential departure of these players is significant as they have been crucial parts of the squad in recent seasons. Casemiro, known for his defensive solidity, and Eriksen, for his creative play, have been key midfield figures. Maguire and Lindelof have been important in defense, while Wan-Bissaka has been a reliable right-back. McTominay, with his versatility and energy, has also been valuable. Letting these players go would mark a big change and indicate that the club is looking to rebuild with a fresh core group.

Manchester United's incoming transfers and future plans

Manchester United has already generated around £40 million ($51.7m) through player sales this summer to refresh the squad. Departures include Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambwala, Donny van de Beek, and Alvaro Fernandez. This influx of funds is crucial as the club aims to bring in new talent and strengthen the squad for the upcoming season.

To date, Manchester United has spent nearly £90 million ($116m) on new signings, including Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. These signings are expected to bring fresh energy and improve the team’s overall performance. However, this expenditure is just the beginning, and more sales might be necessary to balance the budget and continue reinforcing the squad. The club is still in the market for another center-back and might need significant additions in central midfield, especially if the mentioned players leave.

The potential loan move for Antony and the possible sales of other key players indicate a new era at Manchester United. The club is ready to make bold moves to ensure a competitive team for the upcoming season. This strategy involves retaining potential talents while making room for fresh, impactful signings.

Manchester United’s approach this summer highlights their readiness to evolve and adapt. Antony's potential loan reflects careful consideration of his future, while his willingness to sell other major players shows a commitment to building a stronger, more efficient squad. As the transfer window progresses, it will be interesting to see how these changes impact the team’s performance in the 2024-25 season. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if these strategic moves will help Manchester United return to the top of English and European football.