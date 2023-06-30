Manchester United‘s star forward, Marcus Rashford, has been making headlines during his summer break in California. The 25-year-old England international was spotted leaving the renowned Nobu restaurant in Malibu with former Love Island star, Natalia Zoppa, sparking rumors about his love life following his recent split from fiancée Lucia Loi, reported by goal.com.

Rashford, who is taking some time off in the States, seemed to be enjoying the local nightlife as he dined at the upscale eatery. He spent about five hours inside the restaurant, accompanied by Natalia Zoppa and his personal trainer, Courtney Caldwell, who also joined the evening out.

The paparazzi from The Sun caught the pair leaving the restaurant together around 1 am. While Rashford and Zoppa departed in separate cars, their late-night rendezvous has certainly caught the attention of fans and media alike. As one of the most popular and recognizable footballers in England, Rashford's love life often becomes a subject of public interest.

This sighting comes after Marcus Rashford's recent breakup with his long-time girlfriend, Lucia Loi. The couple had been dating since Rashford's teenage years, and in May 2022, they announced their engagement. However, things took a turn, and they decided to part ways earlier this month.

With Rashford now back on the market, speculation about his romantic life is expected to intensify. Fans and media will be eagerly following any further developments to see if the footballer has found a new love interest.

As Marcus Rashford enjoys his time in California and takes a break from the football pitch, he will likely continue to be a subject of tabloid interest. For now, the Manchester United star seems to be savoring the single life and making the most of his summer holidays in the company of friends and new acquaintances like Natalia Zoppa.