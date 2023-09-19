San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado said that it is likely he will get surgery on his elbow, and it could happen before the end of the season, according to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Sanders also said that it would be hard for Manny Machado to shut it down now with the Padres still being mathematically alive for the postseason.

The Padres currently sit at 72-78, six games out of a wild card spot in the National League. With the end of the season being this close, it is likely that the Padres get eliminated in the near future. It will be interesting to see if Machado opts for surgery if the Padres get eliminated.

While Machado has not had a bad season by any means, it is a step below his standard. Knowing that Machado is dealing with an elbow injury, it is understandable that his production has dropped substantially. Machado recorded a 7.5 wins above replacement (WAR) in 2022, according to FanGraphs. That has dropped to 3.3 so far in 2023. As mentioned before, it is not a bad season, but below Machado's expectations.

This season has been below expectations for the Padres overall. Along with Machado, they have star players like Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts. It is a mystery to some how the Padres are not a contender with Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts on the roster.

It will be on the organization to fix the flaws in the roster this offseason. In the meantime, Machado will likely have to recover from elbow surgery this offseason.