The 2023 season has been a frustrating one for Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres. At 72-78, the Padres currently sit in fourth place in the vaunted NL West and are all but guaranteed to be on the outside looking in when the MLB Playoffs begin in early October.

However, Bogaerts and his teammates have oddly rounded into form over the last week-plus, including accomplishing a rare feat in winning four straight games following this weekend's sweep of the Oakland Athletics, marking their longest winning streak of the season.

“Took a long time,” said Bogaerts after the series, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Something very surprising. We didn’t expect it to take this long.”

Perhaps the fact that a four-game winning streak is the longest of San Diego's season is more of an indictment of their struggles in 2023 than it is an actual accomplishment. Still, in a season that has been defined by struggles, injuries, and a general sense of frustration, Bogaerts and his teammates will gladly take the accomplishment as the season winds down.

The Padres' 2023 disaster comes on the heels of what was an upstart season in 2022. The Padres worked their way through the NL Wild Card round a season ago and then shocked the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS before finally bowing out to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS.

Expectations were sky high for the team entering this year following that postseason success. The Padres will next take the diamond on Monday night against the Colorado Rockies.