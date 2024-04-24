Manor Lords is a real-time strategy city builder that delves deep into realism. You’re in the right place to find all of the information you need to know about Manor Lords, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.
Manor Lords Release Date: April 26, 2024
Manor Lords Release Date Trailer
Manor Lords will be coming out on April 26, 2024, on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store on Early Access. The game was developed by and is the debut title of Slavic Magic, a solo developer, and published by Hooded Horse (Terra Invicta, Mars Tactics).
Manor Lords Gameplay
Manor Lords Official Gameplay Trailer
Manor Lords is a real-time strategy game with both city-building, army management, and army combat in equal measures. As a city-builder, the player is tasked with building up and managing the economy of a medieval village. As the manor lord, the player has to build a livable holding that will attract immigrants, which in turn builds up the manor’s workforce.
Army management comes in the form of army recruitment and equipment management. As the manor lord, you will have to make sure that each soldier you recruit is well-equipped with weapons either imported or built by your citizens and also make sure that they are well-fed.
As the soldiers head to battle, this will also affect your economy as your men trade their plowshares for swords. The casualties, whether you win or not, will have far-reaching consequences to the survival of your manor.
Finally, the game also has army combat. Taking control of your merry band of soldiers, you are pitched against raiding bandits or rival warlords. There are also times that you will be on the aggressive, taking out bandit camps to make sure they won’t come near your lands again.
Manor Lords has a very strong focus on realism. Every building action or crafting order will consider the logistics of the resources and their transportation to the site. This makes roads very important, as well as the placement of your buildings relative to each other. Your expansion’s effects on the environment will also have repercussions. These, of course, add a lot of depth and complexity to the game, making for a fantastic strategy game.
Manor Lords Early Access Roadmap
The game is currently in Early Access and will remain in this state for around a year. The game’s Steam page reads:
“The full version of the game is planned to have additional content influenced by community feedback during Early Access, however, the structure and major mechanics of the game are already present now. We also plan to conduct additional polishing, balancing, and bug fixing during the Early Access period.”
“The Early Access version is fully playable and has all the content and features described on the About This Game section of the store page. This includes fleshed out medieval city building, resource management and a detailed combat experience.”
That being said, it appears that the game’s features and mechanics potentially may remain the same until its full release. Fans should not expect any major changes between its current state and the full release version. Currently, the game has limited scenarios and maps, so that’s another potential area of improvement for the dev team (who, as it turns out, is a one-man team at the moment.)
