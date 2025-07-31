Honoring his Aunt Pearl has always been a constant theme for Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant, keeping her memory alive and never failing to mention that he wouldn't have made it to where he's at without her. The longstanding tradition of honoring Aunt Pearl through his signature Nike KD line has also been a constant year after year as fan get their first look at the most recent Nike KD 18 “Aunt Pearl” colorway.

The “Aunt Pearl” colorway first appeared on the Nike KD 3, released in 2010 and worn by Kevin Durant en route to his second career All-Star selection. The all-pink colorway instantly became a hit when featured on the Nike KD 4, setting the standard for a tradition that has led all the way to Durant's 18th signature model.

The Nike KD 18 has been releasing to the public in steady doses over the last few months, but as the scoring legend makes his debut for the Houston Rockets, we can expect to see many more colorways release as the season begins.

Nike KD 18 “Aunt Pearl”

Arriving in its usual all-pink ensemble, this particular “Aunt Pearl” colorway opts for lighter shades of pink, contrasted by darker shades in the details. The majority of the shoe is done in a traditional pink hue, opting for a very light pink for the mesh underlayer. The speckled laces, Nike Swoosh, and midsole will all feature tiny hits of darker pink, matching the roses along the Terra Humara-inspired uppers.

Finer details will include the rose pattern extending into the sockliner, KD tongue logos in a sail color, and finally the speckling along the midsole. As is the case with Aunt Pearl releases, we can expect special packaging around this one as well.

The Nike KD 18 “Aunt Pearl” will release sometime during the Holiday season of 2025, likely around October before the end of the calendar year. The pair will retail for $155 and will release via Nike SNKRS app, so be sure to check in periodically once these are officially announced.