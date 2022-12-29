By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Toronto Maple Leafs were fined earlier on Wednesday, but the news of the day wasn’t all bad. They are set to get one of their biggest pieces back in their lineup after nearly 40 days away.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly is back at practice with the expectation of returning to play on Thursday, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media. Rielly skated on a pairing with former first-round pick Timothy Liljegren in practice.

Rielly hasn’t played since late November when the Maple Leafs played the New York Islanders. The veteran defenseman collided with Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri, favoring his knee after the hit.

“It’s been a long process, feels like,” Rielly said of the incident. “Just bad luck. I’m happy to be back with the boys.”

To their credit, Toronto has played just fine without their top minutes-logger in the lineup. They are enjoying a 12-2-1 run after beginning the season rather lethargic.

“They’ve been playing outstanding, and it’s been a pleasure to watch. Guys have accepted more responsibility within their roles and played extremely well. As a teammate of theirs, you’re extremely proud of it,” said Rielly.

If all goes well, Rielly will slide into the lineup next to Liljegren on Thursday. The veteran defenseman will also see time on the team’s second power-play unit, bumping Conor Timmins from his role.

Toronto’s recent run has certainly helped close the gap between them and Boston for the Atlantic Division lead. Boston currently occupies first place with 59 points, while the Maple Leafs sit with 50 points.