The Toronto Maple Leafs are just days away from kicking off their 2024-25 NHL campaign. But before that, their front office made a couple of intriguing moves, with veterans Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz each being signed by Toronto to a one-year deal.

Maple Leafs make decisions on a pair of vets

Both players joined the Maple Leafs in the offseason via professional tryout contracts which allowed them to see action in the preseason and training camp. Pacioretty's contract with Toronto is worth $873,000, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic. It also comes with a bonus trigger based on games played that could add $626,230 more to his earnings. In a separate report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the bonuses for Pacioretty are on games 10 and 35.

As for Lorentz, his deal is worth $775,000, as per Johnston.

Apart from Pacioretty and Lorentz, the Maple Leafs also inked defenseman Cade Webber to a two-year extension contract worth $1.65 million on Monday.

Before joining the Maple Leafs, Pacioretty, who will be turning 36 years old in November, last saw action for the Washington Capitals in the 2023-24 season.

During his one-year stay with the Caps, Pacioretty played in only 47 games, scoring four goals and recording 19 assists for 23 points. He spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens before seeing action for the Vegas Golden Knights for four seasons. He also had a stint with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2022-23 season that was cut short by an Achilles injury — the same injury that caused him to miss several games when he moved to the Capitals.

Lorentz, on the other hand, won a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last season. The 28-year-old Kitchener, Ontario native had two goals and an assist in 16 games during the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

At the moment, the Maple Leafs are within the roster limit of 23, as they put goalie Matt Murray and blueliner Marshall Rifai on waivers last Sunday. Toronto currently is over the cap by $4.3 million.

The Maple Leafs, who finished with a 46-26-19 record in 2023-24 and got eliminated in the first round of that season's playoffs, will play the Canadiens to open Toronto's season this coming Wednesday at Bell Centre.