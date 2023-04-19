Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were throttled on home ice to begin their playoff run, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-3. It was 4-0 at one point, leaving the Maple Leafs crowd booing their team. They are clearly frustrated with the playoff failures that stretch for two decades.

The Maple Leafs have not won a playoff series since 2004. They have reached the postseason in each of the last six seasons, only to be sent home early time and again. It certainly is not for a lack of talent. The Maple Leafs boast one of the most potent offensive attacks in the NHL and have for a few years now.

Nevertheless, they find new ways to disappoint year in and year out. If Game 1 vs. the Lightning is any indication, they will make it a full 20 years since a playoff round victory.

Their uninspiring performance Tuesday night left them getting trolled harshly online.

The Toronto Maple Leafs every April/May pic.twitter.com/qXCaSuGNRW — Johnny Giunta (@JohnnyGiuntaa) April 18, 2023

the toronto maple leafs in literally any playoff game they have appeared in since the year 2004 pic.twitter.com/7Pb88roagK — Ava (@avatarrant) April 19, 2023

The Iron Sheik tweeted simply “Toronto Maple Leafs What The F**K.”

After Toronto cut the deficit to 4-2, Michael Bunting took a cheap shot on Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, knocking him from the game. The Lightning scored on the ensuing power play. Then with literally less than one second left in the second period, Tampa Bay lit the lamp again, all but ending the game.

the Toronto Maple Leafs getting absolutely dog-walked in the playoffs: a tradition unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/CqoHh86uSx — Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) April 19, 2023

Twitter user Conor Hurley’s sentiment is pretty spot on, at least as of late.

The once-proud Maple Leafs used to dominate hockey alongside the Montreal Canadiens. They are winners of 11 Stanley Cup Finals and two NHL Championships. However, the most recent was way back in 1967. Maple Leafs fans are starved for another title.

The one thing going their way was health. Not only did the Lightning lose Cernak, but former Norris and Conn-Smythe trophy winner Victor Hedman left the game with an undisclosed injury.